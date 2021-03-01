This year’s Golden Globes got off to a slightly chaotic start when the first award of the night was hit by technical issues.

Because of the pandemic, the event’s organisers were forced to think outside the box when it came to putting this year’s awards show together, with the Golden Globes taking place in two venues at opposite ends of the US simultaneously.

Most of this year’s nominees also watched the show via video-link and delivered their winning speeches from home.

While the ceremony’s hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – the former in California and the latter in New York – managed to deliver their opening monologue without a hitch, this sadly wasn’t the case when it came to announcing the first winner of the evening immediately afterwards.