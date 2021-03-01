Chadwick Boseman was honoured with a posthumous Golden Globe during Sunday night’s live ceremony.

The actor – who died in August 2020, following a private battle with colon cancer – was recognised for his performance in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Appearing via video-link, Chadwick’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered a heartfelt speech in the Black Panther star’s memory after the win was announced.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” Taylor said of her late husband.

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”