Emma Corrin has said she was “incredibly moved” by Prince Harry’s assessment of The Crown.

The Duke Of Sussex was asked how he felt about the Netflix drama that depicts his family during an appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show last week.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” Harry said. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because… that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”