Prince Harry Reveals Exactly What He Thinks Of The Crown

Prince Harry has revealed exactly what he thinks of The Crown and discussed which actor he thinks should have played him.

The Duke Of Sussex was asked about the Netflix show during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, admitting that he had watched the Netflix drama.

And it seems like Harry is fine with the show’s artistic licence, which it has come under fire about, including from his uncle, Earl Spencer.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” Harry said. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Harry also took a swipe at certain sections of the British press, adding: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because… that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”