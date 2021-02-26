We’ve become accustomed to the news cycle getting weirder by the day over the last twelve months, but we still weren’t prepared for Prince Harry rapping. But that’s exactly what happened when the Duke of Sussex joined James Corden for a sight-seeing tour around his new home of LA on The Late Late Show. In a segment filmed before he and wife Meghan confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family, Harry joined the TV host for a double-decker bus tour of the city. After James told him to pay the fare before jumping on the bus, Harry quipped “you know us royals, we don’t carry cash”.

The Late Late Show James Corden and Prince Harry

James then served Harry afternoon tea while pointing out celebrity homes, including what he claimed were those of Friends star David Schwimmer and Die Hard actor Bruce Willis. But it was during a visit to the house that featured on 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air] that Harry showed off his rap *cough* skills, rapping the theme song from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, which was originally performed by Will Smith. Watch Harry rap at the 3min 25s point below...

James tried to convince him to buy the sprawling mansion before Harry said he needed “to pee” and went inside to use the toilet. The pair then video called Meghan, who in response to Jame’s suggestion they buy the house, quipped “I think we’ve done enough moving”. She then asked “Haz” how his tour of Los Angeles was going. He called James “the worst tour guide in LA”. Harry also opened up on his family life. He said dating for him or any of the royal family is “flipped upside down”, telling James early dates are at home and only when they are a couple do they venture out in public. “We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us,” he said of his early relationship with Meghan. “There were no distractions, and that was great, it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

Getty Harry and Meghan