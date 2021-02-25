Initially, the interview will serve as a one-on-one between Meghan and Oprah, after which they’ll be joined by Harry, as the pair reflect on their move to the US, as well as discussing their “future hopes and dreams”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s forthcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey is one the whole world is going to be paying attention to.

For those hoping to watch the interview, here’s how it happens…

It’s set to air in America first

Oprah With Meghan And Harry will air on Sunday 7 March, with US broadcaster CBS showing the interview.

The 90-minute show will air after 60 Minutes, which is usually on at 7pm, meaning the interview will be shown at 8pm in the US (which will be the wee small hours here in the UK).

But will the interview then be shown in the UK?

It looks that way, yes. Although these reports remain unconfirmed, Variety has claimed there was something of a bidding war between ITV and Sky for broadcasting rights to Oprah With Meghan And Harry.

They claimed that the BBC was not involved in this process, with The Mirror pointing out that the corporation is showing a rare broadcast from the Queen on the same night as Meghan’s interview.