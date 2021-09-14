Harry Styles Is Steamy AF In Teaser For Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde just dropped a teaser trailer for her film Don’t Worry Darling, and it’s getting Harry Styles fans all hot and bothered.

On Monday, the actor and director shared the trailer on Twitter, giving viewers a 10-second glimpse into the upcoming psychological drama.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry as a 1950s couple named Alice and Jack. In the film, a “housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets,” according to IMDb.