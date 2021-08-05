Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction To Wearing The Same Suit As Harry Styles Is Just Perfect

Not only are Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles both bona fide fashion icons, it seems they have similar taste too.

The two stars have sent fans wild after they clocked that the trouser suit Jen is wearing in her recent InStyle magazine photoshoot is the same Gucci number that Harry wore to this year’s Brit Awards.

After writer Evan Ross Katz shared a split photo of Jennifer and Harry wearing the colourblock suit on Instagram, the Friends star reposted the pic to her Instagram Story.