While many of us can demolish a packet of biscuits or big bag of Maltesers with it barely registering (share-a-bag? I don’t think so), not so Jennifer Aniston.
The Friends star has revealed seriously enviable levels of self-control when it comes to snacking, admitting that just a taster is enough to satiate any craving.
And by taster, we’re talking a solitary crisp. Or a single M&M.
The actor told InStyle magazine that when she’s stressed, that’s all she needs.
“A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” she said.
“Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.”
We love you Jen, but well, yes.
And you won’t find the Rachel Green actor throwing back every single multi-coloured cocktail on the menu either.
“When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not,” she explained.
Instead, Jen’s go-to is “A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini.”
And even then, she has a limit of “two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic.”
In the same interview, Jennifer admitted she has cut people from her life over their anti-vaccination views.
She described shedding people from her “weekly routine” as “unfortunate”, but explained she feels a “moral and professional obligation to inform” about protecting against Covid-19.
“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she said.
“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.
“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”
The full interview with Jennifer appears in the US September issue of InStyle, on sale 13 August or available to read online.