While many of us can demolish a packet of biscuits or big bag of Maltesers with it barely registering (share-a-bag? I don’t think so), not so Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has revealed seriously enviable levels of self-control when it comes to snacking, admitting that just a taster is enough to satiate any craving. And by taster, we’re talking a solitary crisp. Or a single M&M. The actor told InStyle magazine that when she’s stressed, that’s all she needs.

David Livingston via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston

“A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” she said. “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.” We love you Jen, but well, yes. And you won’t find the Rachel Green actor throwing back every single multi-coloured cocktail on the menu either. “When someone asks, ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not,” she explained. Instead, Jen’s go-to is “A margarita — clean, no sugar — or a dirty martini.” And even then, she has a limit of “two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic.”