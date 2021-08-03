Jennifer Aniston Admits She Has Cut People From Her Life Over Anti-Vax Views

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she has cut people from her life over their anti-vaccination views. The Friends star described shedding people from her “weekly routine” as “unfortunate”, but explained she feels a “moral and professional obligation to inform” about protecting against Covid-19. An an interview with InStyle magazine, Jennifer said: “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.” She added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.” In the interview, Jennifer also revealed the lessons she had learned during the pandemic. “There was so much good and so much horror all happening at once. For me, the good was a big decompression and an inventory of ‘What’s it all about?’, she said. “You and I, we like to work and be busy. Being idle is not preferable. It was important for those who were willing to let it be a reset to slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate. Literally cleaning out crap that we don’t need.”