Courteney Cox Has An Important Question For Lisa Kudrow On Her Birthday

Courteney Cox has posed the question we’ve spent the last 25 years asking to Lisa Kudrow as her Friends co-star celebrated her birthday. The Phoebe Buffay actor turned 58 on Friday, with Courteney sending a special message to her on Instagram. Sharing a picture of them together on the set of Monica’s apartment during the recent Friends reunion, Courteney was keen to get answers about Phoebe’s most famous songs.

“Happy birthday my Loot,” she wrote. “You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know. Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. “Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you. “Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?” However, it seems that question will remain unanswered for now, as Lisa replied: “You see… THAT IS THE QUESTION! Love you my Courteney.” Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on Friends, also posted her own birthday tribute to Lisa on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday my Floosh!!” she wrote alongside a recent picture of them both. She then shared a snap of them laughing back on the set of Friends, adding: “Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1. Love you @lisakudrow.”

Instagram Jennifer Aniston also shared a birthday tribute to Lisa Kudrow