As the US celebrated the 4 July holiday over the weekend, there was only one way Courteney Cox wanted to spend it – with her Friends. The Monica Geller actor reunited with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on Independence Day in snaps she posted on Instagram. Courteney shared a cute photo of the trio ready for the summer weather, captioning it: “Happy 4th! xoxo.”

She also added a photo of her with Jurassic Park star Laura Dern, who joined the celebrations. It is the first time since the Friends reunion earlier this year that fans have seen the female cast in the same room together on their social media pages. Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa came together with David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for the one-off non-scripted special back in May, which was the first time they had all been on TV together since Friends finished back in 2004.