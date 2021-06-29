Courteney Cox has got Ed Sheeran to thank for a very NFSW item that keeps turning up at her home. The singer has revealed he keeps sending what he described as a “gimp mask” to the Friends star, after pranking her during one of his stays at her California pad. The pair are close pals and Ed has frequently stayed with Courteney since meeting through mutual friends in 2013, and it was during one of his visits that he decided to take advantage of Courteney’s smart home assistant.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US on Monday, Ed recalled: “She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Isn’t this wonderful? This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this.’ “So she walks out of the room, and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’” However, when the item arrived, someone else intercepted the parcel, with unforeseen circumstances. “Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant found it,” Ed said. “She opened the post and she finds this mask, and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’” Ed said he has continued to hide a number of the leather masks around Courteney’s home, to surprise other unsuspecting visitors.

.@edsheeran has an interesting Amazon order habit. #LateLateSheeranpic.twitter.com/G6IvdNh0kg — The Late Late Show w/ James Corden & Ed Sheeran (@latelateshow) June 29, 2021