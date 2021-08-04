Jennifer Aniston has praised Jennifer Lopez, saying she believes the singer has mastered red carpet poses. The Friends star, who discussed the difficulties of nailing down red carpet poses during an interview with InStyle, said that she believes J-Lo handles the task perfectly. Aniston explained that stylists often give direction on what to do, and what not to do, at red carpet events and that sometimes balancing those instructions “feels weird.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston

“I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can,” she said, adding that she tries to make connections with the people holding the camera to make the task easier. But as for Lopez, Aniston thinks she does an “amazing” job. “I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething,” she said. “It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous. She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer.”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020