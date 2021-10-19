Angelina Jolie (And Her Chin Cuff) Dazzle At The LA Premiere Of Eternals

Rich Fury via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie brought along five of her children to the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles on Monday night, and all eyes were on the actor’s unusual face jewellery. The Tomb Raider star looked stunning in a bellowing taupe gown, which she accessorised with a gold chin cuff.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Angelina Jolie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Eternals.

The 46-year-old star was joined by kids Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox on the red carpet of the star-studded event. Zahara was pictured wearing the silver gown her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars, which she attended with her then partner, Brad Pitt.

Jesse Grant via Getty Images (L-R) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Angelina stars as elite warrior Thena in Eternals, alongside an all-star cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek. The new Marvel film will hit cinemas on 5 November.

Don Lee crashes Angelina Jolie's interview with Variety on the #Eternals red carpet, where they shared a sweet moment bonding over the film. https://t.co/F6rov2HB1gpic.twitter.com/maUO9lKvk0 — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2021

Asked about saying yes to the film, Angelina told Associated Press on the red carpet: “The cast, the diversity that that these would be our new superheroes.” Speaking about why a film like Eternals is important for her children, she said: “I remember watching Black Panther with Zahara when she was little. “And I remember her siblings watching her and I remember what that felt like. So seeing everybody together in one family, it feels a little like our home. And, you know, so when we go and we see this cast, we can joke at home that we could dress up as the Eternals because actually there’s a family that we could be.” Angelina, who is still in the midst of a very long and messy legal battle with her ex-husband, has been spotted in the company of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller on several occasions this year, leading some to believe that the pair are reconnecting.

Evan Agostini via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller attend a special screening of the film Peace One Day at the Ziegfeld Theater September 20, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)