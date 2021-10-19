Angelina Jolie (And Her Chin Cuff) Dazzle At The LA Premiere Of Eternals

Angelina Jolie brought along five of her children to the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles on Monday night, and all eyes were on the actor’s unusual face jewellery.
The Tomb Raider star looked stunning in a bellowing taupe gown, which she accessorised with a gold chin cuff.
The 46-year-old star was joined by kids Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox on the red carpet of the star-studded event.
Zahara was pictured wearing the silver gown her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars, which she attended with her then partner, Brad Pitt.
Angelina stars as elite warrior Thena in Eternals, alongside an all-star cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.
The new Marvel film will hit cinemas on 5 November.
Asked about saying yes to the film, Angelina told Associated Press on the red carpet: “The cast, the diversity that that these would be our new superheroes.”
Speaking about why a film like Eternals is important for her children, she said: “I remember watching Black Panther with Zahara when she was little.
“And I remember her siblings watching her and I remember what that felt like. So seeing everybody together in one family, it feels a little like our home. And, you know, so when we go and we see this cast, we can joke at home that we could dress up as the Eternals because actually there’s a family that we could be.”
Angelina, who is still in the midst of a very long and messy legal battle with her ex-husband, has been spotted in the company of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller on several occasions this year, leading some to believe that the pair are reconnecting.
Angelina was first seen entering Jonny’s apartment in Brooklyn, New York, back in June with a bottle of wine in hand. She left the building three hours later around 10:30 pm, according to Page Six — sans the bottle of wine.
The status of the one-time couple’s relationship remains unclear, but People noted that the two have “remained good friends over the years” and that Jonny’s son is friendly with Pax.
The former couple met and fell in love on the set of the 1995 film Hackers, in which they played love interests, and tied the knot shortly after production wrapped.