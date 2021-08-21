Angelina Jolie Makes Instagram Debut To Call Attention To Afghanistan Crisis

Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram and used her first post to highlight the plight of young women in Afghanistan.

The Hollywood star and activist accrued more than 1.8 million followers within two hours of joining the social media platform on Friday.

Posting a photo of a letter sent to her by a teenage girl in Afghanistan, the Eternals star said she feared the Afghan people were “losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely” following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said she had come to Instagram “to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights”.

Her short biography on the site noted that as well as working with the UN she is also a mother and filmmaker.