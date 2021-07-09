Just Like Their Marriage, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Wine Company Isn't Aging Well

One day you’re carrying a bottle of wine up to an ex-husband’s apartment, and the next you’re trying to ditch the winery you share with another ex-husband. Such is the life of Angelina Jolie, who is facing yet another hurdle in her never-ending divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt nearly five years after the couple called it quits. Back when they were still Brangelina, the duo were early adopters of the celebrity-branded alcohol craze, forking over $60 million to purchase the Château Miraval estate in 2012. The sprawling and historic south of France property, which served as the former couple’s wedding venue, also has working vineyards and a track record for prize-winning wines, so naturally the pair launched their own label.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Hitting shelves on Valentine’s Day 2013, their inaugural and highly acclaimed rosé sold out within just five hours, positioning the two as potentially major players in the booze business. But now, Angelina is seeking to offload her stake in the company, Nouvel LLC, which she reportedly owned before marrying Brad and has continued to operate long after they ended things. This week, the Maleficent star filed a petition in a Los Angeles court for the removal of a temporary restraining order on their shared marital assets that has been in place since she filed for divorce in 2016, according to E! News.

MICHEL GANGNE via Getty Images Chateau Miraval, the vineyard estate owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie