This Video Of Harry Styles Getting The Crowd At His Gig To Sing Happy Birthday To His Mum Is Adorable

With Harry Styles currently on a different continent to his mum, he found an extra special way to mark her birthday this week.
The former One Direction singer is part-way through his Love On Tour show, meaning he couldn’t be with his mum Anne Twist as she turned 53 on Thursday.
But that didn’t stop him from sending his best wishes – along with those of thousands of others.
Harry was playing his show in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday, when he asked the crowd to help him sing a hearty Happy Birthday to Anne.
“If it’s okay with you, would you mind please singing Happy Birthday…to my mother?” he was heard asking in a fan video that has been doing the rounds on social media.
“And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will because I will show her.”
The crowd naturally obliged, with Harry admitting he wasn’t sure “which direction England was in” as tried to shout across the Atlantic Ocean.
This week, it was reported that he has secretly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to Variety journalist Matt Donnelly, it was announced at Monday’s Eternals premiere that the former One Direction singer will play Eros, the brother of Thanos in the film series.
Harry has launched a Hollywood career after making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017.
Earlier this year, he wrapped filming on My Policeman, adapted from the novel of the same name, and is also set to appear in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the director of which, Olivia Wilde, he began dating in 2020.