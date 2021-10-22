This Video Of Harry Styles Getting The Crowd At His Gig To Sing Happy Birthday To His Mum Is Adorable

With Harry Styles currently on a different continent to his mum, he found an extra special way to mark her birthday this week.

The former One Direction singer is part-way through his Love On Tour show, meaning he couldn’t be with his mum Anne Twist as she turned 53 on Thursday.

But that didn’t stop him from sending his best wishes – along with those of thousands of others.

Harry was playing his show in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday, when he asked the crowd to help him sing a hearty Happy Birthday to Anne.