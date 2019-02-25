Billy Porter reinvented black tie at the Oscars 2019 red carpet on Sunday night.

The Pose actor, who tops the Academy Awards best-dressed list without a doubt ― showed up in a velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.

The stage performer, singer and Oscars red carpet commentator paired his fierce look with a velvet bow tie, ruffled white sleeves and a massive rock on his right hand.

Porter prepared fans for his over-the-top look, posting on his Instagram account, “The Category Is: OSCARS RUNWAY COUTURE,” and “Just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!”