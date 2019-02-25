25/02/2019 09:53 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

Oscars 2019: Billy Porter's Velvet Tuxedo Is Giving Us Menswear Inspiration

He stole the red carpet.

Billy Porter reinvented black tie at the Oscars 2019 red carpet on Sunday night. 

The Pose actor, who tops the Academy Awards best-dressed list without a doubt ― showed up in a velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.

The stage performer, singer and Oscars red carpet commentator paired his fierce look with a velvet bow tie, ruffled white sleeves and a massive rock on his right hand. 

Porter prepared fans for his over-the-top look, posting on his Instagram account, “The Category Is: OSCARS RUNWAY COUTURE,” and “Just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!” 

Rick Rowell via Getty Images
Billy Porter stunned in Christian Siriano. 

We certainly hope this look catches on. Iconic.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith. 
Getty Editorial
POSE. 
Associated Press
Billy Porter at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

Read More:

MORE: uk celebrity Finds Oscars menswear Billy Porter

Conversations