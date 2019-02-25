Olivia Colman is an Oscar winner, after triumphing in the Best Actress category.

Now that’s a sentence which is seriously good to type.

The actress has come a long way since playing Sophie in Peep Show but she’s still just as humble and grounded as ever, which was clear when her name was announced during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The Best Actress category was one of the most talked about in the run-up to the big night, largely thanks to the fact it seemed to be a two-horse race between Olivia and Glenn Close.

Given that the nomination was Glenn’s seventh, many critics assumed she’d finally win and judging from Olivia’s reaction when her name was called, she agreed with them: