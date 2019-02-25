Olivia Colman is an Oscar winner, after triumphing in the Best Actress category.
Now that’s a sentence which is seriously good to type.
The actress has come a long way since playing Sophie in Peep Show but she’s still just as humble and grounded as ever, which was clear when her name was announced during Sunday night’s ceremony.
The Best Actress category was one of the most talked about in the run-up to the big night, largely thanks to the fact it seemed to be a two-horse race between Olivia and Glenn Close.
Given that the nomination was Glenn’s seventh, many critics assumed she’d finally win and judging from Olivia’s reaction when her name was called, she agreed with them:
Struggling to speak through tears on stage, she laughed: “It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!
“OK, I have to thank lots of people, if by the way I forget anybody I’m going to find you later and I’m going to give you all a massive snog and I’m really sorry if I might forget now.
“But Yorgos [Lanthimos,] my best director and the best film, and with Emma [Stone] and Rachel [Weisz], the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with, and to go to work with every day, I mean, you can imagine, it wasn’t a hardship.
“And to be in this category with these extraordinary women, and Glenn Close… you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and I think you’re amazing and I love you very much.”
She then thanked her kids, who may or may not be watching at home.
″“Well, if you’re not [watching], then, well done, but I sort of hope you are,” she said. “This is not going to happen again.
“And any little girl who is practising their speech on the telly, you never know. I used to work as a cleaner and I loved that job, I did spend quite a lot of my time imagining this.”
She then said that she was being asked to “please wrap up”, and blew a raspberry to laughter from the audience.
“Thank you, and my husband Ed, my best friend, I love you so much; 25 years, you’ve been my best supporter, he’s going to cry! I’m not,” Olivia continued. “Thank you so much, Fox, everybody, the cast, the crew, Frances, Sam, thank you.
“Argh, thank you so much… Lady Gaga!”