Every year, the Oscars are invariably one of the most A-list events in the showbiz calendar, and we were pleased to see that at the 2019 ceremony, the British stars were out in force.

As well as Best Actress nominee Olivia Colman, Christian Bale was pictured on the red carpet, along with the likes of Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Best Original Song contender Mark Ronson and, of course, the toast of awards season, Richard E Grant.

But as we looked through all the photos of the Academy Awards red carpet, there was one iconic British star we were a little surprised to see in attendance…