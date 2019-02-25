Sunday night’s Oscars may not have been a thrill-a-minute trip, but they did give us plenty of glorious moments – and none brought a bigger smile to our faces than Spike Lee winning.

After decades of impactful directing (and an honorary Oscar in 2016) Spike landed his most Oscar nominations in one year for BlacKkKlansman, receiving nods in three categories.

It’s hard to believe he hadn’t won until this point but that all changed when Spike triumphed in Best Adapted Screenplay, with his win being announced by the clearly delighted Samuel L. Jackson.

Making his way on stage, Spike left into Samuel’s arms and it just carried on getting even better from there.