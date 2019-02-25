Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper delivered what was quite probably the moment of the night at this year’s Oscars, when they performed their A Star Is Born duet, Shallow. Prior to the Academy Awards, the pair had only performed the song live together once, during one night of Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, Enigma, but really brought it home on their big night.

ABC Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their performance

While Gaga is most commonly associated with elaborate and over-the-top visuals, her Oscars performance was as stripped-back as it gets, with she and Bradley not even getting an introduction prior to their performance. Instead, they got up from their seats and walked up to the empty stage as the song’s guitar introduction played, and gave an intimate and stripped-back performance of Shallow.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Gaga and Bradley on stage during the Oscars

And although they had only performed Shallow together outside of A Star Is Born on one other occasion, Gaga and Bradley truly brought the chemistry to the stage that landed both of them nominations for their acting at this year’s Oscars. Oh, and when she does that roar halfway through... she nailed it.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper deliver a show stopping rendition of “Shallow” at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/kFhH3KhWMc — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) February 25, 2019