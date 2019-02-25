When it comes to red carpets, they don’t come much bigger than Oscars, and this year’s event was as star-studded as ever.
With this year’s nominated actresses including the likes of Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Emma Stone and Regina King, glamour was pretty much guaranteed, and there were red carpet moments aplenty.
It was also great to see first-timers like the cast of Roma – including Best Actress contender Yalitza Aparicio – and our very own Olivia Colman, also recognised for her work in The Favourite, hitting the Oscars red carpet for the very first time.
And while the men of Hollywood are often derided for playing it safe when it comes to their fashion at events like the Academy Awards, we were happy to see a fair few taking fashion risks.
Among our faves were Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who glittered his way down the red carpet, Best Director nominee Spike Lee’s homage to Prince.
The night not having an actual host, there were also more A-list guest presenters brought in to present, who also made a splash as they posed for photographers on their way into the event. Jennifer Lopez was serving usual J-Lo red carpet glamour, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina’s pantsuit was a real stand-out while, fresh from his cape-swishing turn at the Golden Globes, we could not get enough of Pose actor Billy Porter’s tuxedo and gown combo.
But listen, you don’t want to sit and read about it, you want pictures, and we have got you covered on that front.
Here are all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Oscars...