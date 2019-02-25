When it comes to red carpets, they don’t come much bigger than Oscars, and this year’s event was as star-studded as ever.

With this year’s nominated actresses including the likes of Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Emma Stone and Regina King, glamour was pretty much guaranteed, and there were red carpet moments aplenty.

It was also great to see first-timers like the cast of Roma – including Best Actress contender Yalitza Aparicio – and our very own Olivia Colman, also recognised for her work in The Favourite, hitting the Oscars red carpet for the very first time.