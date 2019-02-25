Billy Porter rocking up in a truly magnificent tuxedo dress at Sunday night’s Oscars was the undoubted highlight of this year’s red carpet.
The Pose star totally owned the velvet Christian Siriano design, which he rightly described as “Oscars Runway Couture” on Instagram.
And it certainly caught Glenn Close’s eye.
The Best Actress nominee was caught giving Billy’s outfit a literal once over as he presented on the red carpet, with Glenn given it her full seal of approval - all without even opening her mouth...
Amazing.
Another queen of the screen – Anne Hegerty of The Chase – was also a huge fan...
The rest of us were quite rightly deemed unworthy of even living on the same planet as Billy...
And if you were wondering where the inspo for the design came from...
Naturally, it didn’t take well-known King of Style Piers Morgan to share his thoughts...
Ezra Miller, who has served up some of the most memorable red carpet looks this awards season, might just have to up his game next year.