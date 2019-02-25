Billy Porter rocking up in a truly magnificent tuxedo dress at Sunday night’s Oscars was the undoubted highlight of this year’s red carpet.

The Pose star totally owned the velvet Christian Siriano design, which he rightly described as “Oscars Runway Couture” on Instagram.

And it certainly caught Glenn Close’s eye.

The Best Actress nominee was caught giving Billy’s outfit a literal once over as he presented on the red carpet, with Glenn given it her full seal of approval - all without even opening her mouth...