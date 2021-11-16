Harry Styles has unveiled his latest photo-shoot for Dazed magazine, and it’s fair to say he’s taking his “more is more” approach to fashion to new levels.

While the Grammy-winning star has never exactly been a “jeans and a nice top” type, his new Dazed shoot is perhaps most elaborate to date, and we’re very much here for it.

Over the course of the extensive, maximalist shoot, Harry can be seen sporting everything from a hooded, knitted lime green dress with heels to a floor-length padded coat, which he’s matched with a top hat and polka dot tights:

Serving Kermit The Frog... but make it fashion Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

It's the gloves for us Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

In another of the more low-key shots, Harry strikes a pose in a sleeveless suit (though he’s still wearing fishnets and a kitten heel, of course), while our personal favourite is probably this The-Babadook-meets-Black-Swan moment:

There's certainly no losing him in this ensemble Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

Arm Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

Then, there’s the actual magazine cover itself, which sees the Watermelon Sugar singing in purple trousers and a black tanktop with huge cut-outs, while standing over a motorbike.

In other words: you’re welcome.

Harry Styles on the cover of Dazed's Winter 2021 issue Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

Since his days in One Direction, Harry has been known for taking risks when it comes to his fashion, but in the last 12 months he’s taken things up a fair few notches.

In November 2020, he made headlines when he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, posing in a Gucci dress and matching jacket for the occasion in a series of photos.

Read Harry Styles’ full interview with Dazed in their Winter 2021 issue.