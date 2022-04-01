Harry Styles Makes Amanda Holden's Morning With Golden Admission

Harry Styles and Amanda Holden Heart

Harry Styles has brought a smile to all our faces with the release of his new single (and the shirtless moments in the accompanying video), but had an extra special treat just for Amanda Holden on Friday.

The singer made Mandy’s morning when he made an admission about her during an appearance on the Heart radio breakfast show.

During a chat about his new song As It Was, Harry was keen to tell Amanda about an alternative version of his previous hit Golden.

“Just to let you know there’s a song on my last album called called Golden and whenever we sing it in rehearsal, we replace ‘golden’ with ‘Amanda Holden’,” he said.

“Oh my god!” a shocked Amanda said. “I love that Harry, thank you.”

He also promised to send the Britain’s Got Talent judge a recording of him singing the track with the alternative lyrics.

Amanda later tweeted a clip of the interview, admitting Harry had “made my morning”.

Harry debuted new single As It Was on Friday, and during his Heart interview, he revealed the track actually features a vocal cameo appearance from his goddaughter, Ruby Winston.

At the beginning of the track, a child can be heard saying,“Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!” before he starts singing.

Revealing the story of how it came about, Harry said: “She had a streak of calling me every night. I missed it one night and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me.

“I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the song and it stuck and I loved it.”

As It Was serves as the first single from Harry’s highly-anticipated upcoming third album, Harry’s House, which is set for release on 20 May.