Harry Styles Had A Completely Normal Saturday Afternoon In A Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles was on a giant bed during filming for a rumoured new music video Anagha G via PA Media

As Saturday afternoons go, Harry Styles’ one wasn’t the most usual.

The former One Direction star spent it being wheeled around on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace, as you do.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show Harry having a tuck-in with two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum, as they took over The Mall in central London.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was dressed in what appeared to be brown pyjamas with blue polka dots, finishing off the look with a lime green and pink scarf.

It is thought Harry is filming a new music video.

Harry took over The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in central London @charmingtommo via PA Media

One onlooker, who gave her name as Ana, said it was “so surreal”, telling the PA news agency: “I was just taking a stroll in London and there he was, doing the most Harry thing ever, riding on a bed across the Buckingham Palace.”

It had been rumoured Harry is planning to release new music in 2022, following up on the success of his second album Fine Line, which came out in December 2019.