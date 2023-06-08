Matty Healy Comes Back Swinging With A Burn Of His Own After Noel Gallagher Digs

Matty Healy and Noel Gallagher Marcelo Hernandez/Kate Green/Getty

Matty Healy has hit back at Noel Gallagher after the former Oasis singer took a series of digs at him during a recent interview.

Last month, Noel was asked for his thoughts about the 1975 frontman’s past claims that the Gallagher brothers needed to “grow up”, put their “mard” with one another aside and reform to perform at Glastonbury.

Branding Matty a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit”, Noel added: “He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

During a show in Dublin on Wednesday night, the Sincerity Is Scary singer took a moment to address Noel’s insults.

He told the crowd: “Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit.’ I love Noel Gallagher.”

He continued: “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

“But we love you Noel,” he added, before reiterating his belief that the High Flying Birds musician needs to “get Oasis back together”.

Matty isn’t the only contemporary star to have had a clapback for Noel, though.

Back in 2021, when the Don’t Look Back In Anger singer lambasted Little Mix’s historic Best British Group win at the Brit Awards, singer Jade Thirlwall hit back: “[It’s a] shame really.

“Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family.”