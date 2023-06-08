Matty Healy Thanks Fans And Admits He's 'Not Very Online' Amid Taylor Swift Split Reports

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Getty Images

During The 1975’s concert in Vienna on Monday, the British singer-songwriter thanked his fans for their support amid reports he and Taylor had called off their brief relationship.

“My friend had some very, very beautiful signs that said: ‘You are loved,’” Matty said as he gestured to an audience member. “That was very, very kind of you.”

“I’m sure that’s alluding to ... ,” he continued, before appearing to stop himself before mentioning anyone specific by name.

“As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a cunt relentlessly.”

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3Gq — esra (@vibessesra) June 5, 2023

Matty and Taylor were first romantically linked in early May after he was spotted at several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

Shortly thereafter, the two musicians were seen exiting a New York City recording studio together and having dinner with their shared musical collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

In spite of the rampant speculation, Matty and Taylor never actually publicly confirmed a relationship.

Still, their rumoured bond drew a sizable backlash given Matty’s history of problematic comments about women and people of colour.

Some of Matty’s remarks had been made in reference to rapper Ice Spice, who is featured on a new remix of Taylor’s song Karma and recently joined the 12-time Grammy winner in concert.

Matty apologised to Ice Spice and went on to downplay some of his other controversies in an interview with The New Yorker last month, in which he accused many of his critics of virtue signaling.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leave the Electric Lady studio in New York City on May 16. Robert Kamau via Getty Images

“I want to be known for what I do,” he said. “But now fame is about being known for who you are. And people are complicated.”

By last week, however, his romance seemed to have run its course.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source told People earlier this week. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

For now, Matty is focussed on his music and leaning on his “boys”, presumably referring to his 1975 bandmates George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald.

“I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is with my boys,” he said on Monday.