Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Lisa Lake/Getty

After dominating the conversation online for the last month with their rumoured relationship – which, by the way, neither one of them ever actually confirmed – it seems that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called time on their romance.

On Monday night, TMZ reported that Taylor and Matty had ended it just one month after it was first reported they were an item.

A supposed “source” told Entertainment Tonight the reason behind the split was that both musicians had “extremely busy” schedules, as well as issues with compatibility.

And given that the Taylor/Matty relationship was already a fairly divisive issue among Swifties – largely down to a number of public controversies in the 1975 frontman’s recent past – fans have already been sharing a wide range of opinions on social media:

She saw your tweets. https://t.co/8HA7ZrVS1T — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 5, 2023

this should have been delivered to our phones like an amber alert https://t.co/pnvDuOQSyC — matteo (@wowihatemen) June 5, 2023

trying to decide if this was the worst publicity stunt ever or if it was real and they broke up precisely bc he was giving her the worst publicity ever https://t.co/D2iLZidl3N — carey (@brokebackstan) June 5, 2023

swifties after surviving taylor and matty’s relationship pic.twitter.com/l1Qpn1MLxx — sexy by chance, gay by choice, swiftie by mistake (@swiftslcver) June 5, 2023

Should never have got that Matty ❤️ Taylor together 4 ever tattoo. Fucksake. — // Bertie // LOVE (@BertrandRustles) June 5, 2023

if it's true that matty and taylor broke up, their one month relationship still outsold any other pop culture moment that has happened in 2023 — Sav #2 ⎕🦷 (@sinceritysav) June 5, 2023

Hearing that Taylor and Matty have broken uppic.twitter.com/U6f4LgLzyc — scott aa wilson (@scottaawilson) June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship pic.twitter.com/lUoD1I1pHB — ed (@erar97) June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship pic.twitter.com/GSkhocvZii — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) June 5, 2023

I was very much rooting for Matty and Taylor but I hope they’re over because social media has been unbearable these past few weeks 🙂👍🏻 — Sarah-Louise (@slk_writes) June 5, 2023

sorry I kind of love it when celebrities have really short, public romances - it’s like when you tell all your friends and family about someone only to be dumped the next week x — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) June 5, 2023

do never underestimate Azealia Banks Instagram stories https://t.co/OjhyYXvJEF — F (@sirfrederiq) June 5, 2023

Well. I hope yiz are happy. She didn’t even have time to do anything ridiculous like quote classic Corrie. https://t.co/loESQjhJsa — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) June 5, 2023

pete davidson has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/xobfknfWvi — janito (@yassnito) June 5, 2023

The rumoured split comes as Taylor announced further details about the upcoming re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of her album Speak Now, featuring collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams of Paramore.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Taylor Swift and Matty Healy for comment.

Taylor Swift performing in Chicago last week Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

It was first reported by The Sun last month that Taylor and Matty were dating, and while neither singer ever addressed rumours, he did then join her on stage during one performance of her Eras tour.

The two were apparently later seen holding hands at a party – which similarly sparked a huge reaction among fans at the time.

Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer came following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, had parted ways earlier this year.