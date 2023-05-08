Taylor Swift and Matty Healy John Shearer/TAS23/Marcelo Hernandez/Getty

Taylor Swift was joined by two very special guests during her concert in Nashville over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Taylor and Phoebe Bridgers – her friend and collaborator, who has been opening for her on select dates of the Eras tour – came together to perform their Red (Taylor’s Version) cut Nothing New.

But fans also spotted a second special guest on stage in the form of Matty Healy, who Taylor is currently rumoured to be dating.

The 1975 frontman was seen performing back-up for the pair while sporting a skeleton outfit, which has become one of Phoebe’s fashion trademarks.

Matty Healy joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage at the second Nashville show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/ACQv3iJGXu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

On Sunday night, the Daily Mail published some (it has to be said, extremely blurry) photos of Taylor and Matty seemingly arriving at the I Knew You Were Trouble singer’s home in Tennessee.

The two musicians were first rumoured to be dating last week, after The Sun quoted a supposed “source close to Taylor” who claimed she and Matty are “madly in love”.

According to the tabloid, the pair were “ready to go public with their romance” and had been planning to do so in Taylor’s adopted hometown of Nashville, where the Grammy winner took her Eras tour over the weekend.

Matty Healy’s spokesperson had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We also contacted representatives for Taylor Swift but did not receive a response at the time.

Rumours about Taylor’s new relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.