Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Are Rumoured To Be Dating – And Twitter Has A Lot To Say

Reports in the press that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been quietly dating have caused a lot of conversation over on social media.
On Thursday evening, The Sun reported that Taylor and The 1975 frontman are an item, quoting a supposed “source close to Taylor” who claimed the pair are “madly in love”.
According to the tabloid, Taylor and Matty are “ready to go public with their romance in Nashville”, where the Anti-Hero singer will be performing live on her Eras tour this weekend.
The rumours have already sparked a lot of conversation over on social media…
However, with no comment yet from either party, it’s safe to say not everyone is convinced…
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift for comment. Matty Healy’s spokesperson had no comment.
Taylor and Matty are thought to have been friends for a number of years, with the former surprising fans of the latter when she gave a guest performance during The 1975’s show at London’s O2 Arena in January of this year.
Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.
Matty was previously in a relationship with fellow singer FKA Twigs for around three years until their split in June 2022.
Taylor is currently on her career-spanning Eras tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and will continue at stadiums around the US until August. International dates are yet to be announced.