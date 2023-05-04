Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Are Rumoured To Be Dating – And Twitter Has A Lot To Say

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Bob Levey/TAS23/Stephanie Cardinale/Getty

Reports in the press that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been quietly dating have caused a lot of conversation over on social media.

On Thursday evening, The Sun reported that Taylor and The 1975 frontman are an item, quoting a supposed “source close to Taylor” who claimed the pair are “madly in love”.

According to the tabloid, Taylor and Matty are “ready to go public with their romance in Nashville”, where the Anti-Hero singer will be performing live on her Eras tour this weekend.

The rumours have already sparked a lot of conversation over on social media…

i do not want to talk about taylor swift and matty healy please respect my privacy at this time — hannah 🎱 (@hantheloser) May 4, 2023

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible pic.twitter.com/Ne4NFkHjeo — mary (@undomary) May 4, 2023

Taylor Swift going out with Matty Healy (whose parents are Steph from Waterloo Road and Les from Benidorm) would just be incredible British culture vibes, can’t wait for Taylor to watch both these shows — char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) May 4, 2023

Choosing to believe that Taylor Swift is only dating Matty Healy to get closer to Denise Welch — S (@carbdiem) May 3, 2023

There’s just no way Taylor swift and Matty Healy are dating right? Surely we can’t live in a world we’re Denise Welch could be Taylor swifts mother in law 😭😭 — ellen 🐝🇸🇮🇬🇧🇦🇹 (@babybluetjh) May 3, 2023

I didn't have on my 2023 bingo card that Denise Welch would be Taylor Swift's potential mother in law. Is Matty Healy going to get her tickets for the Loose Women tour? pic.twitter.com/kp1jbwWeOT — David Parkin (@dparkin1985) May 3, 2023

huge day for the two most annoying fanbases on earth https://t.co/AgLCyVWWKx — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) May 4, 2023

However, with no comment yet from either party, it’s safe to say not everyone is convinced…

do taylor swift and matty healy know they’re dating https://t.co/OeTcEK4gJu pic.twitter.com/kjzLq7SDAR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

some of you aren’t old enough to remember the last time Taylor Swift was apparently supposed to be dating Matty Healy and it shows — bekki 🌻 (@BekkiRichardson) May 4, 2023

do taylor swift and matty healy know that they’re dating? https://t.co/0DQcMkwveL — Otto Marre (@ottomarre) May 4, 2023

does taylor swift know she’s dating fernando alonso, bradley cooper, dylan o’ brien, and matty healy at the same time pic.twitter.com/qqjpHrW2AS — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

y'all really be saying anything at this point https://t.co/3r7p05J43j — §🪴 (@grey_carnations) May 4, 2023

taylor and matty dating is something I’d never believe but imagine the songs they could write about each other after their break up pic.twitter.com/j1B5CAABCI — clara (@hegothecinema) May 3, 2023

as much as it would be on brand for me for taylor x matty to be true, i’m going to consider you must be stupid if you genuinely believe it is — lauren (@dontg0dark) May 3, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift for comment. Matty Healy’s spokesperson had no comment.

Taylor and Matty are thought to have been friends for a number of years, with the former surprising fans of the latter when she gave a guest performance during The 1975’s show at London’s O2 Arena in January of this year.

Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.

Matty was previously in a relationship with fellow singer FKA Twigs for around three years until their split in June 2022.

Taylor is currently on her career-spanning Eras tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and will continue at stadiums around the US until August. International dates are yet to be announced.