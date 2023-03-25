Gwyneth Paltrow Insists Taylor Swift Didn't Inspire One-Dollar Countersuit In Ski Accident Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow testifying on Friday RICK BOWMER via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow was questioned about her friendship with Taylor Swift during her ongoing trial about a skiing accident she was involved in seven years ago.

Back in 2016, the Oscar winner and a now-retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, were involved in an incident at a ski resort in Park City, Utah.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow over the accident, claiming her “negligence” caused him to suffer “four broken ribs and permanent brain damage”. He is seeking up to $3,276,000 (around £2,688,000) in damages.

Paltrow has also filed her own counterclaim, accusing Sanderson of being responsible for the incident, and is seeking just one dollar in damages.

On Friday, the Shakespeare In Love star took to the stand for the first time, where Sanderson’s legal team asked whether her one-dollar countersuit was inspired by Taylor Swift, who was awarded the same amount in damages in a sexual assault trial in 2017.

Taylor Swift at the Grammys last month Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“It’s an actual dollar that I’m asking for,” Paltrow told the jury. “It’s symbolic because the damages would actually be more.”

Asked whether Swift inspired the suit, the Goop founder insisted: “I think I said that I had not been familiar with [the Taylor Swift case] but I since am.”

When Sanderson’s team questioned whether she was friends with Swift, Paltrow responded: “No… I would not say we are good friends, we are friendly; I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before but we don’t talk very often.”

Terry Sanderson leaving the court earlier this week Pool via Getty Images

The eight-day trial is expected to continue next week, after which a jury will make a decision.