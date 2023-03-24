Judge Rejects Gwyneth Paltrow’s Offer Of ‘Treats’ For Courtroom Security At Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow in court earlier this week RICK BOWMER via Getty Images

A judge in Gwyneth Paltrow’s on-going court case has rejected an offer from her legal team to “bring in treats” for courtroom security at the US trial.

The Hollywood star is currently appearing in court in Utah over an accident on a ski slope in 2016.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow over the incident, claiming her “negligence” caused him to suffer “four broken ribs and permanent brain damage” after they crashed into one another at a ski resort in Park City, Utah.

He is seeking up to $3,276,000 (around £2,688,000) in damages.

The Oscar winner has filed her own counterclaim, accusing Sanderson of being responsible for the incident, and is seeking just one dollar in damages.

On the third day of the civil trial, the BBC has reported that Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens said: “Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they’ve been.

“So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections.”

It was unclear exactly what the “treats” set to be offered were.

Sanderson’s lawyers quickly objected, to which Judge Kent Holmberg said: “OK, there’s an objection so thank you, but no thank you.”

He added that either party could “decide to do that later”.

The eight-day trial is now entering its fifth day, with both Sanderson and Paltrow expected to offer testimony within the next week.