Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Backlash Over Comments About Her Eating Habits And Wellness Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to the backlash she has faced after revealing her eating habits and wellness routine during a recent podcast interview.

The Hollywood star faced criticism from dieticians and nutritionists after speaking of how her daily habits include a coffee, exercise for an hour and then bone broth for lunch, followed by an early paleo dinner.

After her comments on Dr. Will Cole’s podcast The Art of Being Well did the rounds on social media, Gwyneth has now used her Instagram Story to clarify she eats “far more than bone broth and vegetables” and she was not sharing “advice for anyone else”.

Revealing she has been experiencing post-Covid symptoms, Gwyneth said: “This is a person I’ve been working with for over two years, now, to deal with some chronic stuff.

“The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time, so I’ve been working with Dr Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory.”

The Sliding Doors star said she’s been eating a lot of “cooked vegetables, all kinds of proteins,” and “healthy carbs” to lower inflammation.

Gwyneth insisted that her routine had been tailored to her based on her own “medical results” and “extensive testing”, and was not something she was recommending to others.

She said: “This was a transparent conversation with me and my doctor. It’s not meant to be advice for anyone else. It’s really just works for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.”

The actor also said the food habits she spoke of on the podcast don’t represent the foods she eats every day.

“And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she said. “I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating you know french fries and whatever.”

