Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The 'Weirdest' Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried, And It's A Lot

Gwyneth Paltrow RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for embracing all sorts of unusual wellness trends, but even she had to admit that one she’s tried out was especially weird.

The Goop founder appeared on a recent episode of The Art of Being Well podcast, where she chatted about her daily routine and shared some lifestyle tips.

Advertisement

Naturally, host Dr. Will Cole had to ask what the “weirdest” wellness trend she has ever tried was – and we were not prepared for the answer.

“I have used ozone therapy. Rectally,” she said, laughing. “Can I say that?”

“It’s pretty weird. But, it’s been very helpful,” Gwynnie insisted.

For those who don’t know what rectal ozone therapy is (don’t worry, we didn’t either), it is supposed to increase the body’s antioxidant production and the immune system’s ability to fight off infections and toxins, Health News reports.

In this case, in involves gas being administered into the colon via the rectum.

However, its benefits are contested, as The US Food and Drug Administration published a statement against using ozone as a medical therapy, noting it “is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy”.

Advertisement