Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Is The Spit Of Her Mum On The Front Row At Paris Fashion Week

It feels like only yesterday when a young Apple Martin was pictured in her mum Gwyneth Paltrow’s arms wearing huge headphones at the Live 8 concert in London’s Hyde Park.

But fast forward 18 years, and the eldest child of the Hollywood star and Coldplay’s Chris Martin is now sitting front row at Chanel’s haute couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her daughter Apple as they join the audience at Live 8 London in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London. Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Apple looked the spit of her famous mum as she sat alongside Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink and Angèle, marking her fashion world debut.

(L-R) Angèle, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Apple’s look – a checked minidress and a matching cardigan in Chanel’s signature bouclé tweed – was reminiscent of her mum’s look from 2005, when she was also on the frow at Chanel, when the late Karl Lagerfeld was at the helm.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 7: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Chanel Autumn-Winter 2005-06 Collection fashion show, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, on July 7, 2005 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage) Michel Dufour via Getty Images

Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg commented on Apple’s Chanel appearance on Twitter.

“Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was four years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl,” he wrote. “It happened today!”

Last year, proud mum Gwyneth dedicated an International Women’s Day tribute to her teenage daughter.

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

“I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard,” the Goop boss shared.

“I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it.

“This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”