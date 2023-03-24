Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand In Ski Collision Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her ski crash trial, in Park City, Utah, US on March 24, 2023. POOL via Reuters

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken to the stand in a US court to testify in a trial over a man’s claims that the movie star’s recklessness caused him concussion and lasting physical injuries.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow over the incident, claiming her “negligence” caused him to suffer “four broken ribs and permanent brain damage” after they crashed into one another at a ski resort in Park City, Utah seven years ago.

He is seeking up to $3,276,000 (around £2,688,000) in damages.

The Oscar winner has filed her own counterclaim, accusing Sanderson of being responsible for the incident, and is seeking just one dollar in damages.

Both the Shakespeare In Love actor and Anderson took to the stand to testify on Friday in front of a 10-member jury.

Earlier this week, the trial saw their attorneys jostle to convince the jury who was responsible for the collision and who had the right of way. Paltrow claims Sanderson was responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during her trial in Park City, Utah. RICK BOWMER via Getty Images

Paltrow began her evidence by describing herself as an “intermediate” skier and was familiar with the rules of skiing.

She said she was aware that if involved in a collision, skiers were required to leave their contact information but that her ski instructor Eric Christiansen had left hers for her.

“So because I was hit by Mr Sanderson and he was at fault I assume that Eric…who was there at the time, he said I’m going to leave all of your information, because my kids were waiting for me,” she said.

“I would not have left the scene without leaving my information and my information was left (by Eric)…subsequently I know that he did. I was not there when it was given.”

Paltrow denied that she had been engaging in “risky behaviour” on the day of the collision.

“I was not engaging in any risky behaviour. I would not engage in risky behaviour with or without my children being there,” she said.

“I have always been open and honest with my kids, and they know me very well.”

Paltrow wore a navy skirt and button down blouse and occasionally drank from a glass bottle.