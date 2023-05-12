Taylor Swift Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings As She's Photographed Holding Hands With Matty Healy

Photos of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy out together for the first time since they were reported to be dating have really got fans of the Anti-Hero singer in their feelings.
Earlier this month, The Sun was the first to report that the two musicians had been quietly dating for some time, quoting a supposed “source close to Taylor” who claimed the pair are “madly in love”.
Since then, Matty was spotted in the audience of her Eras tour, and later joined her on stage when she performed with friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers in Nashville.
However, things went up a few notches on Thursday evening, when a photo of Taylor and Matty holding hands at a party went viral on Twitter.
The photo was accompanied by a tweet claiming that a “Swiftie[’s] dad took this picture just a couple of minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat”.
Given that not every Swiftie is exactly thrilled about the news their idol is dating the 1975 frontman, the photos have sparked a big response online…
A spokesperson for Matty Healy declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about the romance rumours last week, while Taylor Swift’s representatives did not respond.
The pair are thought to have been friends for a number of years, with Taylor surprising fans of The 1975 when she gave a guest performance during their show at London’s O2 Arena in January of this year.
Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.
Matty was previously in a relationship with fellow singer FKA Twigs for around three years until their split in June 2022.