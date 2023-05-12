Taylor Swift Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings As She's Photographed Holding Hands With Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Terence Rushin/Getty/Matthew Baker

Photos of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy out together for the first time since they were reported to be dating have really got fans of the Anti-Hero singer in their feelings.

Earlier this month, The Sun was the first to report that the two musicians had been quietly dating for some time, quoting a supposed “source close to Taylor” who claimed the pair are “madly in love”.

Advertisement

Since then, Matty was spotted in the audience of her Eras tour, and later joined her on stage when she performed with friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers in Nashville.

However, things went up a few notches on Thursday evening, when a photo of Taylor and Matty holding hands at a party went viral on Twitter.

The photo was accompanied by a tweet claiming that a “Swiftie[’s] dad took this picture just a couple of minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat”.

Given that not every Swiftie is exactly thrilled about the news their idol is dating the 1975 frontman, the photos have sparked a big response online…

Advertisement

As the resident swiftie I’ve been telling everyone “don’t believe everything you hear” regarding Taylor and Matty but I’ve just seen pics of them holding hands and don’t know what to think anymore. — KP (@kpsaltedpeanuts) May 12, 2023

why are people at work asking me very valid work related questions when photos of taylor and matty holding hands just dropped???? LEAVE ME ALONE — holly 🌻 (@sunflowerrswift) May 11, 2023

the swiftie dad texting his daughter the matty taylor photos pic.twitter.com/miziELOPOk — Annie 😘😘😘 TOMORROW (@pickedthepetals) May 12, 2023

MATTY AND TAYLOR!!

MATTY AND TAYLOR!! pic.twitter.com/ZMj0W1t0Mc — brizz ⎕ TV 🏳 at her very worst (@trumanTswift) May 12, 2023

saw them taylor and matty healy pictures pic.twitter.com/HoN2fvu7Ae — ʚïɞ (@cupidchungha) May 12, 2023

Advertisement

swifties after seeing the picture of matty and taylor holding hands and no longer being able to deny it pic.twitter.com/agvQCsS0cE — Sav #2 ⎕🦷 (@sinceritysav) May 12, 2023

regardless of how you feel about matty and taylor being a couple, the music that comes out of this will be crazy good — fira ☐ phoebe bridgers gf (real) (@partoftheband_) May 12, 2023

me when i saw the picture of taylor swift and matty healy holding hands pic.twitter.com/Zpo8DgtQnA — colleen (@floatinoutside) May 11, 2023

that swifties dad just ruined a lot of peoples day — ❀ a (@hardliqueur) May 12, 2023

🚨 | it’s been revealed that taylor swift has an evil twin, “Baylor Swift”. She was seen out in public today holding hands with “Matty Healy” of the 1975. pic.twitter.com/C9pwNHTOPC — ryleigh⸆⸉ eras tour 5/13 (@wiinestained) May 12, 2023

Advertisement

taylor and matty holding hands pic.twitter.com/Cj5OL9rYUI — me and karma vibe like that (@shekeepsmeburn) May 12, 2023

taylor swift spotted… holding hands with matty healy pic.twitter.com/cf20waJTK7 — mena🛰️✨ (@cinemaharryyy) May 12, 2023

i need a new obsession to distract me from taylor and matty. i cannot let a 33 year old woman's love life ruin my

whole day and summer pic.twitter.com/f3xO2P7ymR — susana on the beach ft. lana del rey (@susanaswiftie) May 12, 2023

taylor and matty are holding hands so i blocked denise welch https://t.co/Z9guzVTqCc pic.twitter.com/WpqWj4tOtv — alice (@newyearswho) May 12, 2023

A spokesperson for Matty Healy declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about the romance rumours last week, while Taylor Swift’s representatives did not respond.

Advertisement

The pair are thought to have been friends for a number of years, with Taylor surprising fans of The 1975 when she gave a guest performance during their show at London’s O2 Arena in January of this year.

Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.