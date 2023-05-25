Taylor Swift Reveals Ice Spice Collab After Rumoured Boyfriend Laughed At Racist Remarks About Rapper

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Taylor Swift revealed on Wednesday that hit-making rapper Ice Spice will be featured on a remixed version of Karma, one of the songs from her latest album, Midnights.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

In January, Matty appeared on an episode of the podcast The Adam Friedland Show, in which the host and his co-presenter Nick Mullen made racist remarks about Ice Spice, referring to her as “Inuit Spice Girl” and “this chubby Chinese lady”.

The frontman was heard laughing along as the two co-hosts continued to mock Chinese and Hawaiian accents.

The podcast was pulled from Spotify and Apple. In April, Matty apologised publicly to Ice Spice during one of his concerts in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Although Ice Spice never responded to Matty, on Wednesday, the rapper tweeted about her collaboration with Taylor, calling her Grammy winner the “sweetest person ever”.

sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜i love yuuuu https://t.co/FxGxpsRQRK — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 24, 2023

In early April, The Sun reported that Taylor and Matty were dating, and the 1975 musician was later seen supporting his rumoured girlfriend during several stops of her current stadium tour.

