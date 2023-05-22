Taylor Swift Declares She's 'Never Been This Happy' Amid Matty Healy Relationship Rumours

Taylor Swift Scott Eisen/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has proclaimed she’s “never been this happy” in various aspects of her life amid reports she and fellow singer Matty Healy are in a relationship.

Earlier this month, rumours surfaced in the tabloid press claiming that the Grammy winner and The 1975 frontman had quietly been dating for some time.

Although neither party has spoken publicly about the speculation, Matty did join Taylor on stage during a recent show on her Eras tour, and the pair were subsequently pictured holding hands at a party.

Matty Healy Lisa Lake/TAS23 via Getty Images

The rumours have proved to be a divisive subject among Swifties, with the Anti-Hero singer appearing to allude to the romance while introducing a surprise performance of her song Question…? over the weekend.

While performing in Massachusetts on Saturday night, Taylor told fans: “I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my, life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

“It’s not just the tour,” she added. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Taylor went on to call the Midnights cut a song that “brings me a lot of happy memories”.

A spokesperson for Matty Healy previously declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK about his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, her representatives did not respond.

The pair are thought to have been friends for a number of years, with Taylor surprising fans of The 1975 when she gave a guest performance during their show at London’s O2 Arena in January of this year.

Rumours about Taylor’s relationship with the Sincerity Is Scary singer come following recent reports that she and her boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, parted ways earlier this year.