Taylor Swift Reportedly Calls It Quits With Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance has reportedly come to an end.

TMZ first reported on Monday that the two musicians had called it quits after only one month of dating.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that they split over their “extremely busy” schedules and incompatibility.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the source told ET, explaining, “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Reps for Swift didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The couple ignited social media in May after Healy was captured attending several shows at Swift’s Eras Tour in Nashville.

Reports that the two were dating followed shortly after the Bad Blood crooner ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn just a month before.

The Sun also reported that Swift and Healy were “madly in love,” according to a “source close to Taylor”.

Twitter users held back no punches after rumors of a relationship between Swift and Healy hit the internet, with many fans expressing outrage and disappointment.

Swift faced major backlash after the controversial 1975 leading man made remarks about sexually brutalising Black women while appearing on the equally contentious podcast The Adam Friedland Show.

somebody needs to tell taylor swift that dating matty healy isn’t “anti-hero” shit it’s straight up villain shit https://t.co/iR6qh8cjmb — regina george (@meanlore) May 16, 2023

How Taylor swift claim to be a feminist but literally is in a relationship with that man ? 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/3pnzEVlbMe — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) May 24, 2023

Swift was also slammed for announcing a collaboration with rapper Ice Spice after Healy laughed at racist jokes about the Munch artist.

The Grammy winner had been linked to the I’m In Love With You crooner previously. In 2014, the two were reportedly communicating after Healy revealed to Australia’s Shazam Top 20 that they had “exchanged numbers”.

“Let’s see what happens,” he said at the time.