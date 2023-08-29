Adele Speaks Candidly About Her Hopes To Have A Baby With Partner Rich Paul

Rich Paul and Adele at the Grammys earlier this year Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Adele has shared her hopes to have a child with her partner Rich Paul.

During Saturday’s performance of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the chart-topping singer came out to speak to the audience, during which a pregnant fan asked the star to help her settle on a baby name for her unborn daughter.

“I really want to be a mum again soon,” Adele began, revealing she’s already begun writing lists of potential baby names.

She continued: “Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

When the fan revealed she was torn between the names Parker and Spencer, Adele responded: “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name. I’ll say Spencer.”

Agreeing that she loved “boy names for girls”, Adele then added that she loves “Ray for a girl as well”, with the audience member telling her: “Stop! That’s the middle name!”

Adele is already a mother to an 11-year-old son, named Angelo, whose father is the Grammy winner’s ex-husband Simon Komecki.

Her partner, sports manager Rich Paul, is also a dad to three children.

Adele pictured on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

After previous setbacks, Adele finally began her Las Vegas residency at the Caesar’s Palace in November 2022.

During the show, Adele takes time out to talk to the fans in attendance, which has included helping one couple do a gender reveal in the theatre, taking on Beyoncé’s “Energy challenge” and getting very candid with her audience about why Spanx and stage lights aren’t a very good mix.