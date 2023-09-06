Diana Ross Serenades Beyoncé With Happy Birthday Song In Sweet Moment On Stage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Diana Ross recently serenaded Beyoncé with the Happy Birthday song on stage — and the moment was truly iconic.

The I’m Coming Out singer appeared on stage at a stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour on Monday night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Ross took the stage and sang her 1975 hit song, Love Hangover, before leading the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé, who turned 42 on September 4.

Fan videos on social media captured Beyoncé holding hands with Ross as she serenaded her. The Break My Soul singer hugged and thanked the legendary Supremes performer, saying, “Thank you so much, you are so amazing.”

She continued, turning to the crowd, “This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

Ross told Beyoncé moments later on stage that she wanted to return the favour to the Renaissance singer, who serenaded her on her 75th birthday in 2019.

Beyoncé photographed at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Beyoncé’s birthday performance on Monday featured another sentimental moment.

The singer delivered an emotional speech reflecting on the last several years in front of the star-studded crowd.

“My heart is full. My soul is full. I’m so thankful — I’m going to try not to cry,” she said, according to video clips posted online. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on the stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces.”

Beyoncé shared her gratitude to her fans in a heartfelt speech at a concert stop in another California city last month.