Jeremy Vine Apologises As Unfortunate Song Choice After Radio 2 Discussion Raises Eyebrows

Jeremy Vine BBC/Ray Burmiston

Jeremy Vine has taken the blame and apologised after an unfortunate song choice on his Radio 2 show raised eyebrows.

The presenter hosts a daily current affairs programme on the station, which sees him speak to experts and members of the public about the biggest trending news stories.

This week, the sudden closure of more than 100 schools in the UK amid concrete safety fears has been dominating conversations, including those on Jeremy’s show.

On Monday’s programme, Jeremy read out a message from a listener on the topic, and then swiftly hit play on Beyoncé’s hit track Halo.

Almost crashed the car when I heard this (wait for the song).



Still deciding whether the music scheduler should be sacked or given a pay rise… pic.twitter.com/lLetYAKZDF — Charlotte Morgan (@MorganBroadcast) September 4, 2023

If you’re wondering what’s so bad about that, it’s probably worth reminding yourself that the ballad opens with the lines: “Remember those walls I built? Well, baby, they’re tumblin’ down.”

Oh dear.

The moment went viral on social media, racking up millions of plays, and Jeremy has now insisted the blunder was “on him”.

“Apologies everyone,” he added in a brief post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is on me. Apologies everyone. https://t.co/NtHHMDMJvD — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 4, 2023

Thankfully, plenty of listeners saw the funny side:

So partridge… I heard it live and couldn’t believe it 😂 — Che (@thechewatson) September 4, 2023

Incredible choice 🤣 — Francesca Wellman 🛳️⚓🏝️ (@GFreeHorizons) September 4, 2023

The UK is a hilarious country sorry 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vTPIaqymcU — Ash (@theashrb) September 5, 2023

You can say what you want about the UK but British Humour>>>> — Bengali Supremacist 🇧🇩 (@HaQ_mAn) September 5, 2023

Saw the moment and took it fully. pic.twitter.com/nDeQ7enwqt — Hold Tight For The Rewind (No Hats, No Trainers) (@durrellb) September 5, 2023

And in a move that will hopefully make Jeremy feel a bit better, another Radio 2 listener shared a “clanger” dropped on the station recently:

I didn't think it possible but you managed to surpass this Gary Davies clanger from a few weeks ago 😂 pic.twitter.com/aeqCk0RTAH — Danny R (@Readd1) September 4, 2023

See Jeremy, it really could have been worse.

The TV presenter has been part of the Radio 2 family since 2003, when he took over the lunchtime show.

