Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong (center) and Kieran Culkin in Season 4, Episode 4 of “Succession.” David Russell/HBO

It seems Kendall Roy may have really been Logan’s No. 1 boy.

Jesse Armstrong seems to have resolved a lingering mystery from Succession — but some fans are aren’t ready to toe his line.

The creator of the Emmy-winning HBO drama was asked at a Financial Times event in London over the weekend about a line that his character Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wrote on a non-legal document about his dying wishes.

In episode four of the show’s fourth and final season, titled Honeymoon States, Logan’s family and friends gather at his home to mourn his death.

During the wake, Frank (Peter Friedman), who is the executor of Logan’s estate, finds a “rather worrying piece of paper” in a private safe. The typed and undated document, which was written and later annotated by Logan Roy before his death, seems to indicate that he wanted his son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) to be the successor to his media empire, Waystar Royco.

This intention is signified by Logan seeming to underline Kendall’s name in the document. But when Kendall’s sister, Shiv (Sarah Snook), looks at the paper, she points out that, although the first half of Kendall’s name looks underlined, the last part of his name appears to be crossed out. The intention of the line was then debated by the characters, and later by fans of the show online.

But Armstrong seemed to settle that debate. In a video posted by journalist Cassam Looch from Armstrong’s talk on Saturday, Armstrong gives an answer — although it’s about as coy as Logan’s etched line.

“If you were going to cross out, you wouldn’t start underneath, would you?” Armstrong asked the crowd in response to the question. After he says this, he puts his finger to his temple, making the “think about it” gesture. When someone in the crowd eventually shouts, “Underlined!” Armstrong takes a bow.

Succession showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong confirming if Logan had crossed out or underlined Kendall. He also physically drew the line on the paper so definitely knows the answer #Succession #FTWeekendFestival pic.twitter.com/yXLSOoirF2 — Cassam (@cassamlooch) September 2, 2023

But some fans aren’t quite buying this explanation — despite Armstrong being the person who wrote the script...

Not to doubt the guy who literally knows the definitive answer... But what if Logan started crossing the name from the end of 'Kendall Logan Roy'? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jZ5HJPK8bh — Cassam (@cassamlooch) September 2, 2023

I absolutely cross things out starting below. Maybe it’s a left-handed thing. — Amanda Carlson (@SocialAwkwards) September 3, 2023

I love this guy but a man will say anything and ppl will start clapping and celebrating and doing their little dances like I always start at the bottom crossing shit out bfr https://t.co/nkHyn60iTP — Francesca Khan (@barbellella) September 2, 2023

