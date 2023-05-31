Why Shiv Roy's Ending In Succession Was The Most Divisive Of All

HBO Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) in their final shot on Succession

Warning! This article has major spoilers for the series 4 finale of Succession.

The unpredictable ending for Succession’s Shiv Roy has sparked huge debates across Twitter – did she actually have the most tragic character arc, or did she prove herself as the most strategic of them all?

After all, Logan Roy’s only daughter, played by Sarah Snook, one-time high-flying political consultant, CEO-in-waiting, ended up in a stereotypical place, as a wife and expectant mother – a role she clearly never wanted.

But, she wasn’t left completely powerless. She was the final kingmaker, with her vote in the board meeting pulling her brother Kendall’s dream of one day being the CEO to their father’s sprawling firm Waystar Royco’s company apart.

So was she a winner – or a loser?

What happened to Shiv at the end of Succession?

To recap – in case the emotive ending is not completely seared in your memory – the three Roy children, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman, had all decided to vote against the deal which would hand their family business over tech tycoon Lukas Matsson.

But, just as the board vote was tied, with her brothers and four others voting to block the deal and another six voting in favour of it, Shiv got cold feet, and decided to act against her brothers. She voted the deal through, even though that meant the firm would (technically) leave the family name.

She also pivoted from having potentially the brightest future of the whole series at the start of the episode to being subverted by her own estranged husband.

Matsson had promised to hire her Waystar Royco’s CEO if she got the deal through for him. But, by the time the board went to vote, she already knew that Matsson had broken his promise and planned to install Tom Wambsgans as CEO instead.

So when at the end of the episode (and series, sob), we see her leaving quietly with Tom, the newly-crowned king of the Roy empire, it’s a huge shock that she’s happy to take on this seemingly subservient role as his wife.

While her brothers Kendall and Roman now seem to be free of all responsibilities, Shiv seems tied in forever – or is she?

Is Shiv’s ending tragic or strategic?

Twitter was pretty gutted at her ending, considering she had so much ambition but had been relegated to the backseat once again.

Unlike her brothers, though, she had clearly chosen to stay closer to the main source of power by getting back together with Tom (regardless of how difficult that relationship might be).

the more i think about shiv’s ending the more awful it is for her. i can even delude myself that kendall will be okay one day, but shiv is trapped. she doesn’t even have a clue about that awful conversation between matsson and tom. — jay (@kendallhosseini) May 30, 2023

But, some Twitter users couldn’t help but celebrate how she closed the series. She couldn’t win the crown – so neither could her brothers.

After all, she was underestimated by the other characters throughout the whole series.

Despite having clear strategic abilities, she was cast aside by Matsson as the very last minute – mainly because he thought he might want to “fuck her”.

Her father, who repeatedly nicknamed her ‘Pinky’, refused to give her the CEO-in-waiting title even after promising it to her in private.

Her brothers also rarely included her in various ploys or even stopped to consider her for the acting CEO position, which is why she found herself fighting for the opposite side.

But, Shiv ended up as the one with all the cards. She could decide who got to be the next CEO even if she couldn’t be it herself.

shiv did not push kendall aside as a selfless act can we be serious. it always killed her that logan didn’t ever consider her seriously, especially for someone she didn’t see as worthy, this was years of pent up resentment! it all goes back to this pic.twitter.com/wstWBh8GRz — jennifer (@pinkmanesque) May 29, 2023

Me watching the reactions to a character named shiv shanking her brothers: pic.twitter.com/0ur2IjZwJp — Guns are Post-Birth Abortifacients (@ritaresarian) May 29, 2023

Perhaps it was just a consequence of her identity as a whole – a rich white woman who was not afraid to step on others when it was necessary, even though she presented herself as the show’s most progressive figure.

I’m convinced y’all watched a different show. Y’all wanted Shiv to be this powerful woman who beat the men but her character was always a rich white woman who was gonna rich white woman. She’s the 55%. Maybe y’all didn’t want her to be that way cause then that would mean you…🤭 https://t.co/BvPM02yebo — Caroline “WGA Captain on Strike” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 29, 2023

And then there’s her relationship with Tom, which caused further division online.

The series ended with Shiv being stuck as the wife to the man who stole the role that she had carved out for herself.

Our final scene with Shiv was a moment where she was in the car with Tom. He puts his hand out for her to take it, and she rests her hand not quite on top of his in response – a deeply uncomfortable hand hold where Tom looks on blankly, while Shiv seems equally despondent.

Was this a sign that they were both equally as trapped? Or was Shiv caught in a stereotypical gender role? Again, Twitter couldn’t decide.

I'm surprised how many people are taking this hand hold as "tom asserts his dominance" and not "mutual resignation." she has zillions of dollars (but no position of power) and he has the ceo gig (but is still subservient to a more powerful autocrat) pic.twitter.com/EHnactuFAC — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) May 30, 2023

I just didn't buy that ending - we knew Shiv was going to be double crossed by Matsson, but that switch from her fury with him & Tom to siding with them, making herself a mere shadowy handmaiden for life? It felt medieval, like rubbing her face in the dirt #Succession — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) May 29, 2023

I think it was the best she could get but also she has in fact fallen for him after realising she didn’t know how to be properly loved be+abuse she had never had that growing up. Sadly she fell for him when he had had enough of her cruelty and realised he didn’t need her anymore. — MumbiKaptere (@MumbiKaptere) May 30, 2023

It had to be significant that S showed she was willing to throw T under the bus in her meeting with Madssen (sp?) just a few scenes before he did the same to her. Maybe she couldn’t be truly mad at him for doing what she was already willing to do him.She had to accept that he won — Grace Holliday (@graceholliday) May 30, 2023

And, of course, there were the inevitable questions about whether she was now just going to continue the abuse that her father had passed onto her.

Pregnant with Tom’s child, perhaps she wanted to preserve the line of succession after all – even if it went through her husband rather than herself.

people saying that shiv voted against kendall to save him from a cycle of abuse have you considered she’s simply a hater — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) May 29, 2023

girls when shiv is the one who will continue the cycle of abuse pic.twitter.com/1QWB4nHarx — logan 🐝(alice’s version)|shauna stay w me (@bucklysgf) May 29, 2023

My take is that everything changed when she became pregnant, she turned on her brothers and bowed out to let Tom rise with her at his side to make sure the power stays within her family unit for the sake of her child — BohoOT🌿Diana (@BohoOT_Diana) May 30, 2023

She "lost but won." As in she lost all sense of direct power, but 'won' by staying with Tom instead who won the power she wanted but will never be in complete control. Whether she made that as a conscious choice, we don't know, but she had a last minute flutter and switched gears — Adam Young (@_AdamYoung) May 30, 2023

But, whichever way you look at it, her character had arguably the most intriguing conclusion – especially as Succession’s only female lead character lead the way is a testament to the writing.

The series’ writer, Jesse Armstrong, summed it up best when, in an interview broadcast on Max after the finale, he said: “Shiv is still in play, in a sort of, frozen, terrifying, emotionally barren place.

“She has got this sort of non-victory, non-defeat.”