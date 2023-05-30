Sarah Snook at the launch of Succession's final season in March Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Succession star Sarah Snook has revealed she welcomed her first child shortly before the show’s dramatic finale aired.

The Australian star shared a post on her Instagram on Monday that revealed she had settled down to watch the show’s final episode with her newborn.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me,” Sarah said of her time playing Shiv in the award-winning US drama. “The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over.

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful.

“To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

Sarah Snook in character as Shiv in Succession HBO

Sarah continued: “I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” she added.

“Thank you for all the love and support.”

Sarah confirmed in March that she and her husband, the Australian comedian Dave Lawson, were expecting their first child at the launch of Succession’s final season.

