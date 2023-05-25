Succession Fans Are Totally Here For Brian Cox's Most Logan Roy Moment Ever In BBC Interview

Brian Cox plays the formidable Logan Roy in Succession MEGA via Getty Images

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season four of Succession.

Succession’s Brian Cox really let the spirit of his foul-mouthed character Logan Roy take hold as he shouted “bollocks” right in the middle of a BBC interview.

Brian played the infamous media boss Logan right up until the HBO series’ final season, when he was shockingly killed off.

Advertisement

The character was known for being particularly rude to pretty much anyone and everyone, but particularly his four children, who were vying for his throne as the boss of an enormous international organisation.

Though Brian avoided uttering Logan’s most famous slogan – “Fuck off!” – he did still end up swearing in conversation on BBC Two’s Amol Rajan Interviews ahead of Succession’s ultimate finale.

And surprisingly, that part of their chat somehow made it onto BBC Radio 4′s Today programme at 7.45am on Thursday.

Introducing the segment, Amol was careful to warn “there was a bit of bad language coming up”.

Their conversation seemed to spice up when Amol asked the famous actor: “What about this idea that only actors who have had certain experiences should play certain roles? You mention –”

Advertisement

Brain then cut in and shouted: “Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!”

The journalist asked: “Why?”

“Because it’s the imagination,” Brian replied. It’s again what I talked about earlier on, about interfering with the imagination.”

As the interview cut back to the Today programme studio, co-host Nick Robinson quipped: “Just to remind you, that was the actor rather than Logan Roy, although at times you couldn’t exactly tell the difference, could you?”

Brian in character as Logan Roy in Succession HBO

Although plenty of people were slightly surprised at the decision to include Brian’s swearing in the final edit, the BBC’s editorial guidelines explain: “The use of strong language must be editorially justified, and signposted if appropriate, to ensure it meets audience expectations, wherever it appears.”

And, it seems fans loved it on Twitter:

Living for Brian Cox shouting bollocks on #r4today Should happen daily. #BeMoreLoganRoy 😂 — Jacquie Shaw (@ShawJacquie) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

Brian Cox shouting "bollocks!" at 7.45am on my radio is just what my morning needed — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) May 25, 2023

Brian Cox’s spirited and unbleeped use of the word ‘bollocks’ on @BBCRadio4 just now strengthens my argument that the use of this splendid English word should not be regarded as unacceptable. @MattChorley may agree. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) May 25, 2023

Brian Cox shouting “bollocks” on @BBCr4today is most cheering. — Lyndsey Stonebridge (@LyndseyStonebri) May 25, 2023

Always an excellent interview guest, (whether you agree or disagree with his politics) actor Brian Cox use of “Bollocks” when asked whether actors need to have the life experience of the character they portray, doesn’t disappoint 😊 #BBCR4Today — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) May 25, 2023

So uplifting, joyous even, to walk into the room and hear actor Brian Cox declaring ‘Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!’ on #r4today. More expletives on @BBCRadio4 please. It reflects the nation’s effing mood 👏 @BBCr4today — Gary Horrocks (@GaryJHorrocks) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

Surprised given it was a pre-record that Brian Cox’ “Absolute bollocks!” rant wasn’t edited out…something about his dulcet tones that made it sound rather magnificent! 🏴 #r4today — ®️I©️🇰y ☮︎ (@VividRicky) May 25, 2023

Is that allowed on radio at 8am now? Because if it is, I’m strongly in favour. — Richard Emmins (@RichardEmmins) May 25, 2023

I love the fact that the word 'bollocks' was used by a senior member of Financial Times when answering a question put on Channel Four news about the UK Govt's running of the economy. So glad that Brian Cox used it when answering a question about playing a character on Radio4😆 — Sue (@tartanmog) May 25, 2023

The full interview, Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews, is on BBC Two on Thursday May 25 at 7pm and BBC iPlayer.